Manulife Exploring IPO or Spinoff for John Hancock Unit

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial is exploring a possible IPO or spinoff of its John Hancock Financial Services unit, as life insurers continue to struggle with low interest rates and other challenges to the business.

Yellen Open to Change in Some Bank Rules, But Not All

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday expressed an openness to altering bank regulations, including expectations for banks' boards, but pushed back on some potential rule changes.

Fed's Yellen: Tougher Capital Rule for Stress Tests Might Not Be Ready by 2018

The largest U.S. banks might not face a tougher capital rule when they take the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests next year, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Thursday.

David Einhorn's Hedge Fund Clients Pull More Than $400 Million

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund experienced more than $400 million in clients withdrawals at midyear, a period that included a rejection of his call for a GM split and an unrealized tech-stock-decline prediction.

5 Things to Watch in Citigroup's Results

Citigroup is among the large banks that report second-quarter results Friday morning. Here's what to look for.

5 Things to Watch in J.P. Morgan's Results

J.P. Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report its second-quarter results before the market opens Friday. Here's what you need to know.

5 Things to Watch in Wells Fargo's Results

Wells Fargo is expected to report its second-quarter results before the market opens Friday. Here's what you need to know.

Fed Official Says More Inflation Likely Needed Before Another Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan indicated he is likely to need to see higher inflation before supporting another interest rate rise.

White House to Nominate Russ Behnam as CFTC Commissioner

The White House is expected to nominate Russ Behnam, a Senate Democratic aide, to be a commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as early as this week.

Fed's George Wants Balance-Sheet Reduction 'in the Near Future'

Kansas City Fed President Esther George warned that a failure to reduce the size of the central bank's balance sheet soon would increase the risks of economy-damaging financial instability.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)