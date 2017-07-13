Oil Prices Rise on Better Demand

Oil prices rose Thursday with growing momentum behind the International Energy Agency's prediction of higher global demand.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulator is considering a plan that would make it easier for state-owned companies to list on Britain's London Stock Exchange, a move that could give the LSE an edge in its continuing battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Tidewater Restructuring Plan Clears Bankruptcy Court

Tidewater won confirmation of a chapter 11 turnaround plan, streamlining its balance sheet as it strives to preserve its fleet of offshore oil-and-gas-drilling service vessels.

Oil Demand Is Accelerating, IEA Says

Global oil demand is forecast to 98 million barrels a day this year, driven in part by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. during the second quarter, the International Energy Agency said.

Natural Gas Gains After Release of Stockpiles Data

Natural gas prices flipped to small gains from losses after government data showed a smaller-than-expected storage addition for last week.

California Governor's Green Push Faces Key Test

California Gov. Jerry Brown may have seized the role as a global-warming crusader abroad, but back home he is struggling to unite Democrats and even environmentalists around a key piece of his climate change agenda.

Germany Questions Siemens on Equipment That Made It to Crimea

The German government called on Siemens to explain how gas turbines it had sold for use at a Russian power plant got diverted to Crimea, possibly violating EU sanctions in the wake of Moscow's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

U.S. Delay in Lifting Sudan Sanctions Could Hinder Cooperation

The Trump administration's move to delay permanently lifting sanctions on Sudan leaves the African country an international pariah and could hinder efforts to cooperate on intelligence, counterterrorism and aid.

Mexico Awards 21 Oil and Gas Blocks in Two Auctions

The Mexican government on Wednesday awarded 21 oil and gas blocks across the country in two auctions which put private-sector interest in developing gas in Mexico to the test.

NRG to Sell Assets, Slash Costs, Bowing to Activist Pressure

Buckling to pressure from activist investors, NRG Energy said Wednesday that it would sell up to $4 billion in assets, slash costs and lower its debt as part of a "transformation plan."

July 13, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)