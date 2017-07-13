Oil Prices Drop After Production Increase

Continue Reading Below

Crude futures prices fell as increased global oil production overshadowed news of declining inventories and a prediction of higher global demand.

Oil Demand Is Accelerating, IEA Says

Global oil demand is forecast to 98 million barrels a day this year, driven in part by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. during the second quarter, the International Energy Agency said.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulatory is considering a plan that would make it easier for state-owned companies to list on Britain's London Stock Exchange, a move that could give the LSE an edge in its continuing battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts See 61 Billion-Cubic Feet Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventorie

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show natural-gas stockpiles grew by 61 billion cubic feet -- less than they usually do at this time of year

Germany Questions Siemens on Equipment That Made It to Crimea

The German government called on Siemens to explain how gas turbines it had sold for use at a Russian power plant got diverted to Crimea, possibly violating EU sanctions in the wake of Moscow's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

U.S. Delay in Lifting Sudan Sanctions Could Hinder Cooperation

The Trump administration's move to delay permanently lifting sanctions on Sudan leaves the African country an international pariah and could hinder efforts to cooperate on intelligence, counterterrorism and aid.

Mexico Awards 21 Oil and Gas Blocks in Two Auctions

The Mexican government on Wednesday awarded 21 oil and gas blocks across the country in two auctions which put private-sector interest in developing gas in Mexico to the test.

NRG to Sell Assets, Slash Costs, Bowing to Activist Pressure

Buckling to pressure from activist investors, NRG Energy said Wednesday that it would sell up to $4 billion in assets, slash costs and lower its debt as part of a "transformation plan."

Investors Find Major Oil Deposit in Gulf of Mexico

One of Mexico's earliest private-sector energy investors says that it has struck it big with a significant oil discovery in Mexican waters.

OPEC Output Rose in June Despite Planned Cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries produced more crude oil in June despite efforts to cut output and alleviate the global oil glut.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)