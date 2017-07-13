Celadon Hires Turnaround Expert

Celadon Group Inc., one of the largest trucking companies in the U.S. specializing in long-haul transport, is bringing in a turnaround expert to lead the operator as it tries to shore up its troubled finances.

Anthem Files Civil Suit Against Insys Therapeutics

Health-insurer Anthem Inc. has filed a civil suit alleging that drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. engaged in "fraudulent schemes" to secure reimbursement for the company's fentanyl painkiller Subsys.

Roku Expects to Launch IPO Before Year-End

Roku, which makes streaming media devices and software, is preparing an initial public offering it expects to launch before year-end, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

Bridal Retailer Alfredo Angelo Plans to File for Bankruptcy

Bridal gown retailer Alfred Angelo planned to shutter its stores at the close of business Thursday and file for bankruptcy protection

Vanguard CEO McNabb to Step Down

Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb plans to step down in January after leading the indexing pioneer through a decade when it emerged as the world's second-largest money manager.

DraftKings, FanDuel Call Off Merger

Online fantasy-sports operators DraftKings and FanDuel, which set aside their fierce rivalry last year and announced plans to merge, called off the tie-up in the face of opposition from U.S. regulators.

Cargill Mulls Meat Deals as Portfolio Shifts

After revamping its sprawling food and agriculture portfolio, Cargill Inc. is considering acquisitions.

Guggenheim Partners Names Asset-Management President

Jerry W. Miller, who led Deutsche Bank's asset- and wealth-management business in the Americas before resigning last year, will take over as head of Guggenheim's asset-management business.

Tidewater Restructuring Plan Clears Bankruptcy Court

Tidewater won confirmation of a chapter 11 turnaround plan, streamlining its balance sheet as it strives to preserve its fleet of offshore oil-and-gas-drilling service vessels.

CBS, BBC Form Partnership to Bolster Global News Reporting

CBS News and BBC News have entered into a partnership to share video, articles and other resources to enhance their reporting capabilities around the world.

July 13, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)