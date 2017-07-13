Target Sees Same-Store Sales Growth

Target said rising store traffic helped turn comparable-store sales growth positive for the first time in a year, giving the retailer an early win in its bid to improve stores and lure shoppers.

David Einhorn's Hedge Fund Clients Pull More Than $400 Million

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund experienced more than $400 million in clients withdrawals at midyear, a period that included a rejection of his call for a GM split and an unrealized tech-stock-decline prediction.

Delta Misses Profit Target

Delta Air Lines reported a decline in earnings but said a key revenue metric-which measures how much the carrier takes in for each passenger flown a mile-rose for the first time since 2014.

Tiffany Taps Alessandro Bogliolo to Be Its New CEO

Tiffany has named Alessandro Bogliolo its new chief executive, as the company struggles to mend a prolonged sales slump and entice younger shoppers.

Mattel Seeks to Replace CFO After 17 Years

Mattel is looking to replace its long-serving finance chief as new CEO Margo Georgiadis begins to reshape the toy maker's senior management team, according to people familiar with the matter.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulatory is considering a plan that would make it easier for state-owned companies to list on Britain's London Stock Exchange, a move that could give the LSE an edge in its continuing battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

HNA, a Once-Aggressive Deal Maker, Slams on the Brakes

One of China's most prolific overseas acquirers, the airlines-to-hotels conglomerate HNA Group, is drastically slowing its deal making, suggesting a government crackdown on debt may be crimping its global ambitions.

Mystery at AstraZeneca: Is CEO Pascal Soriot Staying or Going?

Shares in the U.K. drug giant fell sharply after a news outlet reported he was moving to lead Teva Pharmaceuticals, an Israeli generics drugmaker that has been looking for a new chief for months.

Uber Merges Russian Arm With Yandex.Taxi

Uber Technologies is combining its Russian operations with Yandex.Taxi, a rare retreat that shows the beleaguered San Francisco company's willingness to withdraw from costly battles abroad.

Kalashnikov Finds Success Even After U.S. Ban

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern once had America in its sights, but sanctions imposed by the U.S. ended those plans. After a quick pivot, sales are booming as the company looks to Asia and Africa for new business.

