Delta Misses Profit Target

Continue Reading Below

Delta Air Lines reported a decline in earnings but said a key revenue metric-which measures how much the carrier takes in for each passenger flown a mile-rose for the first time since 2014.

Tiffany Taps Alessandro Bogliolo to Be Its New CEO

Tiffany has named Alessandro Bogliolo its new chief executive, as the company struggles to mend a prolonged sales slump and entice younger shoppers.

Mattel Seeks to Replace CFO After 17 Years

Mattel is looking to replace its long-serving finance chief as new CEO Margo Georgiadis begins to reshape the toy maker's senior management team, according to people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery at AstraZeneca: Is CEO Pascal Soriot Staying or Going?

Shares in the U.K. drug giant fell sharply after a news outlet reported he was moving to lead Teva Pharmaceuticals, an Israeli generics drugmaker that has been looking for a new chief for months.

Uber Merges Russian Arm With Yandex.Taxi

Uber Technologies is combining its Russian operations with Yandex.Taxi, a rare retreat that shows the beleaguered San Francisco company's willingness to withdraw from costly battles abroad.

Kalashnikov Finds Success Even After U.S. Ban

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern once had America in its sights, but sanctions imposed by the U.S. ended those plans. After a quick pivot, sales are booming as the company looks to Asia and Africa for new business.

French Court Throws Out Google's $1.3 Billion Tax Bill

Alphabet's Google won a reprieve from one of its biggest legal battles in Europe when a Paris court threw out a $1.27 billion bill that France's tax authority has sought from the search giant for five years of back taxes.

HP Takes Back PC Crown From Lenovo

HP Inc. has taken back the crown from rival Lenovo Group Ltd. as the top seller of personal computers, ending the Chinese company's four-year reign, according to data from research firm Gartner.

Global Logistic Properties Picks Chinese Group as Preferred Bidder

A group fronted by two Chinese investment funds has been tapped as the preferred bidder to buy Singapore's GLP, in a closely watched contest for control of one of the world's largest warehousing companies.

Bonfire of the Retail Stocks Brings Out Bargain Hunters

Shoppers' retreat from department stores and mall chains is prompting stock traders to stalk the retail sector with a fervor unseen in years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)