Industrials Down on Economic Policy Skepticism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked down amid ongoing skepticism about the viability of the Republican economic agenda. Senate Republican leaders unveiled the latest version of their bill to overturn the Affordable Care Act, but it was unclear if it would garner the support of moderates.

A monthly survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal showed that many have lowered forecasts based on a more modest expectation for pro-growth legislation. The German government called on industrial conglomerate Siemens to explain how gas turbines it sold for use at a Russian power plant got diverted to Crimea, possibly violating European Union sanctions.

July 13, 2017 16:29 ET (20:29 GMT)