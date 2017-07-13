Energy Up After IEA Boosts Global Demand Forecast -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers continued to gain in the wake of the International Energy Agency's demand forecast. The IEA said it now expects global demand for oil to rise by 1.5% this year to 98 million barrels a day, driven in part by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. during the second quarter. Oil futures saw their fourth-straight session of gains and finished above $45 a barrel.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 13, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)