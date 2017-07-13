ADRs End Mostly Higher; Teva, Siemens and Vipshop Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.19% to 143.03, the Asian index rose 0.16% to 163.28, the Europe index rose 0.24% to 135.15 and the emerging-markets index rose 0.19% to 298.23, while the Latin American index eased 0.06% to 229.93.

Siemens AG (SIEGY), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), and Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

The German government on Wednesday asked Siemens to explain how two gas turbines it sold for a power plant being built in Russia ended up in Russian-occupied Crimea instead. Siemens filed a lawsuit this week against the Russian company that purchased the turbines. The diversion could violate European Union sanctions. ADRs in Siemens fell 2% to $68.98.

Teva shareholders voted Thurday to add four independent directors with industry experience to its board. The company said the board's most pressing task is to find a new CEO. Teva, the world's biggest seller of low-price generic drugs, has been without a permanent leader since February and faces increasing competition. Published reports have suggested AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot could be tapped for the post, but neither company has confirmed the change. ADRs in Teva rose 3.4% to $33.19.

ADRs in discount internet retailer Vipshop Holdings gained as Chinese exports rose for the fourth month in a row. China's General Administration of Customs reported Thursday that June exports rose 11.3% compared to last year. ADRs in Vipshop rose 6.8% to $11.33.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2017 17:20 ET (21:20 GMT)