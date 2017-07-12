WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 12

LULA DA SILVA CONVICTED OF CORRUPTION IN BRAZIL

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sentenced to 9½ years in prison for corruption, dealing a heavy blow to his leftist Workers' Party.

KREMLIN DISMISSES ALLEGED RUSSIAN OFFER OF INCRIMINATING CLINTON INFO

Spokesman calls release of email chain by Donald Trump Jr. part of a 'long-running TV drama.'

GERMANY BOLSTERS VETO POWERS OVER FOREIGN TAKEOVERS

The government adopted new legislation that will make it easier for it to veto takeovers of strategically important companies, a move that effectively-though not nominally-targets China's attempt to acquire key technology.

CHINA'S BID TO CURB ITS BOOMING HOUSING MARKET HAS ONLY MADE IT HOTTER

The more China tries to rein in its roaring housing market, the more obsessed people get about buying. Stressed about the prospect of being left behind, many are borrowing heavily, believing prices will continue to rise.

TRUMP TO TRAVEL TO PARIS AMID CONTROVERSY AT HOME

President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Paris Thursday morning for a whirlwind visit amid a political storm at home over revelations that his son welcomed incriminating information on Democrat Hillary Clinton he was told came from the Russian government .

CANADA NO LONGER NEEDS STRONG STIMULUS, CENTRAL BANK SAYS

In the surest signal yet that the Canadian economy has turned a corner after the oil-price shock, the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point, to 0.75%, its first increase in seven years.

RUSSIAN, NATO PLANES PLAY RISKY GAME OVER BALTIC SEA

NATO and Russian pilots are reviving a Cold War contest of nerves, raising concerns that airborne close encounters could accidentally spark a conflict.

MINERS DIG HIGH TO HUNT FOR THE MOST VALUABLE DIAMONDS

A looming global diamond shortage is driving a small band of adventurous miners to brave bone-chilling winds at the world's highest mines to extract stones that are worth as much as 20 times the global average.

July 12, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)