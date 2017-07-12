What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 12, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Trump's eldest son and campaign aides attended a meeting to discuss allegedly incriminating information about Clinton they were told was being offered by Russia in support of Trump's candidacy, according to emails Donald Trump Jr. released.

McConnell set a vote for next week on the Senate GOP health-care bill, which is expected to retain taxes on high-income households, while also delaying the chamber's August recess.

European diplomats say they are concerned the Trump administration will stretch out its review of the Iran nuclear deal.

North Korea's missile test didn't show Pyongyang is able to arm the device with a warhead that can survive re-entry, South Korea's intelligence agency said.

Iraqis turned to the challenges of rebuilding Mosul after announcing Islamic State's defeat in the city.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. and Qatar signed a deal to crack down on terror financing, part of efforts to resolve a conflict between four Arab states and Qatar.

Germany asked European governments for help in finding those who rioted during the G-20 summit.

The military plane that crashed in Mississippi, killing all 16 aboard, was carrying a group of elite Marines and a Navy corpsman.

The postponement of a ballet based on dancer Nureyev's life has set Russia's cultural observers on edge.

-0-

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 12, 2017).

Trump's eldest son and campaign aides attended a meeting to discuss allegedly incriminating information about Clinton they were told was being offered by Russia in support of Trump's candidacy, according to emails Donald Trump Jr. released.

McConnell set a vote for next week on the Senate GOP health-care bill, which is expected to retain taxes on high-income households, while also delaying the chamber's August recess.

European diplomats say they are concerned the Trump administration will stretch out its review of the Iran nuclear deal.

North Korea's missile test didn't show Pyongyang is able to arm the device with a warhead that can survive re-entry, South Korea's intelligence agency said.

Iraqis turned to the challenges of rebuilding Mosul after announcing Islamic State's defeat in the city.

The U.S. and Qatar signed a deal to crack down on terror financing, part of efforts to resolve a conflict between four Arab states and Qatar.

Germany asked European governments for help in finding those who rioted during the G-20 summit.

The military plane that crashed in Mississippi, killing all 16 aboard, was carrying a group of elite Marines and a Navy corpsman.

The postponement of a ballet based on dancer Nureyev's life has set Russia's cultural observers on edge.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)