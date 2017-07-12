What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 12, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Berkshire Hathaway is facing pressure to raise its Oncor bid amid pushback by Elliott Management, a move that would be highly unusual for Buffett's firm.

An emerging-markets rally is losing steam as major central banks signal they are winding down easy-money policies.

The Bank of Canada is expected Wednesday to raise its benchmark rate for the first time in seven years.

Crop damage from a herbicide is spreading across the Southern U.S., spurring complaints and sowing division among farmers.

A new online retailer started selling generic, health- and environmentally conscious consumer staples for $3 apiece.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China's Dalian Wanda is helping the buyer of its theme parks and hotels finance almost half the deal.

PepsiCo's quarterly earnings rose as the firm offset weak North American demand with higher prices.

Snap's rough week continued, as a bank that led the Snapchat parent's IPO cut its price target for the stock.

The Dow eked out a slight gain to end at 21409.07 after a bout of selling sent it down over 100 points.

Tesla plans to triple its capacity to repair vehicles as it begins a launch of its first mass-market car.

Time Inc. senior executives recently met to discuss a potential rebranding of the media company.

-0-

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 12, 2017).

Berkshire Hathaway is facing pressure to raise its Oncor bid amid pushback by Elliott Management, a move that would be highly unusual for Buffett's firm.

An emerging-markets rally is losing steam as major central banks signal they are winding down easy-money policies.

The Bank of Canada is expected Wednesday to raise its benchmark rate for the first time in seven years.

Crop damage from a herbicide is spreading across the Southern U.S., spurring complaints and sowing division among farmers.

A new online retailer started selling generic, health- and environmentally conscious consumer staples for $3 apiece.

China's Dalian Wanda is helping the buyer of its theme parks and hotels finance almost half the deal.

PepsiCo's quarterly earnings rose as the firm offset weak North American demand with higher prices.

Snap's rough week continued, as a bank that led the Snapchat parent's IPO cut its price target for the stock.

The Dow eked out a slight gain to end at 21409.07 after a bout of selling sent it down over 100 points.

Tesla plans to triple its capacity to repair vehicles as it begins a launch of its first mass-market car.

Time Inc. senior executives recently met to discuss a potential rebranding of the media company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)