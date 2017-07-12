Watch Live: Senate hearing to consider Christopher Wray for FBI director

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jul 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Jul 12 prev Jul 12

==============================================================================

Area Million acres

Planted 50.2 50.2 46.1 * 45.7

Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.5 * 38.1

Bushels

Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 47.3 * 46.2

Million Bushels

Beginning stocks 976 976 1,161 1,184

Production 2,310 2,310 1,824 1,760

Imports 117 118 130 140

Supply, total 3,402 3,403 3,115 3,084

Food 955 955 955 955

Seed 61 61 66 66

Feed and residual 190 148 170 150

Domestic, total 1,206 1,164 1,191 1,171

Exports 1,035 1,055 1,000 975

Use, total 2,241 2,219 2,191 2,146

Ending stocks 1,161 1,184 924 938

avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.90 3.89 3.90 - 4.70 4.40 - 5.20

==============================================================================

U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use

Year beginning Hard Hard Soft

June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total

==============================================================================

2016/2017 (estimated)

Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976

Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310

Supply, Total 1,532 807 535 367 162 3,403

Domestic Use 484 251 228 98 102 1,164

Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055

Use, Total 939 572 320 262 126 2,219

Ending Stocks, Total 593 235 215 105 36 1,184

2017/2018 (projected)

Beginning Stocks 593 235 215 105 36 1,184

Production 758 385 306 254 57 1,760

Supply, Total 1,358 683 543 367 134 3,084

Domestic Use 495 271 217 100 88 1,171

Exports 415 290 90 160 20 975

Use, Total 910 561 307 260 108 2,146

Ending Stocks, Total Jul 448 122 236 107 26 938

Ending Stocks, Total Jun (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA)

==============================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)