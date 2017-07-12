USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jul 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Jul 12 prev Jul 12
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 50.2 50.2 46.1 * 45.7
Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.5 * 38.1
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 47.3 * 46.2
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 976 976 1,161 1,184
Production 2,310 2,310 1,824 1,760
Imports 117 118 130 140
Supply, total 3,402 3,403 3,115 3,084
Food 955 955 955 955
Seed 61 61 66 66
Feed and residual 190 148 170 150
Domestic, total 1,206 1,164 1,191 1,171
Exports 1,035 1,055 1,000 975
Use, total 2,241 2,219 2,191 2,146
Ending stocks 1,161 1,184 924 938
avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.90 3.89 3.90 - 4.70 4.40 - 5.20
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2016/2017 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976
Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310
Supply, Total 1,532 807 535 367 162 3,403
Domestic Use 484 251 228 98 102 1,164
Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055
Use, Total 939 572 320 262 126 2,219
Ending Stocks, Total 593 235 215 105 36 1,184
2017/2018 (projected)
Beginning Stocks 593 235 215 105 36 1,184
Production 758 385 306 254 57 1,760
Supply, Total 1,358 683 543 367 134 3,084
Domestic Use 495 271 217 100 88 1,171
Exports 415 290 90 160 20 975
Use, Total 910 561 307 260 108 2,146
Ending Stocks, Total Jul 448 122 236 107 26 938
Ending Stocks, Total Jun (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA) (NA)
==============================================================================
