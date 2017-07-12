Watch Live: Senate hearing to consider Christopher Wray for FBI director

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jul 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use

Continue Reading Below

============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Jul 12 prev Jul 12

============================================================================

FEED GRAINS Million acres

Continue Reading Below

Area

Planted 106.6 106.6 101.0 * 101.8 *

Harvested 96.5 96.5 90.5 * 91.6 *

Yield per harvested Metric tons

acre 4.17 4.17 4.09 4.09

Million metric tons

Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 62.3 64.7

Production 402.3 402.3 370.1 375.0

Imports 3.2 3.2 3.3 3.3

Supply, total 453.6 453.6 435.7 443.0

Feed and residual 145.9 143.5 141.5 142.9

Food, seed & industrial 183.0 183.0 184.8 184.8

Domestic, total 328.9 326.5 326.4 327.8

Exports 62.4 62.4 52.8 52.8

Use, total 391.3 388.9 379.2 380.6

Ending stocks, total 62.3 64.7 56.5 62.4

CORN

Area Million acres

Planted 94.0 94.0 90.0 * 90.9 *

Harvested 86.7 86.7 82.4 * 83.5 *

Yield per harvested Bushels

acre 174.6 174.6 170.7 * 170.7 *

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,295 2,370

Production 15,148 15,148 14,065 14,255

Imports 55 55 50 50

Supply, total 16,940 16,940 16,410 16,675

Feed and residual 5,500 5,425 5,425 5,475

Food, seed & industrial 6,920 6,920 7,000 7,000

Ethanol for fuel 5,450 5,450 5,500 5,500

Domestic, total 12,420 12,345 12,425 12,475

Exports 2,225 2,225 1,875 1,875

Use, total 14,645 14,570 14,300 14,350

Ending stocks, total 2,295 2,370 2,110 2,325

Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.25 - 3.45 3.25 - 3.45 3.00 - 3.80 2.90 - 3.70

============================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)