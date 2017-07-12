Watch Live: Senate hearing to consider Christopher Wray for FBI director

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Winter Wheat-Jul 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Winter Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

Continue Reading Below

and United States, 2016 and Forecasted July 1, 2017

==============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

==============================================================================

2016 2017 2016 Jun 1 2017 2016 Jun 1 2017

Continue Reading Below

==============================================================================

==1,000 Acres== ==Bushels== ==== 1,000 Bushels ====

AR 115 130 54.0 55.0 55.0 6,210 6,050 7,150

CA 170 175 78.0 77.0 65.0 13,260 11,550 11,375

CO 2,190 2,000 48.0 40.0 42.0 105,120 78,000 84,000

ID 710 680 94.0 84.0 86.0 66,740 57,960 58,480

IL 470 490 74.0 73.0 75.0 34,780 32,850 36,750

IN 280 260 81.0 78.0 76.0 22,680 18,720 19,760

KS 8,200 6,900 57.0 44.0 47.0 467,400 303,600 324,300

KY 400 340 80.0 72.0 77.0 32,000 25,200 26,180

MD 260 240 64.0 64.0 72.0 16,640 18,560 17,280

MI 570 430 89.0 85.0 84.0 50,730 34,000 36,120

MS 50 40 48.0 60.0 63.0 2,400 2,700 2,520

MO 570 510 70.0 63.0 68.0 39,900 30,240 34,680

MT 2,150 1,720 49.0 46.0 44.0 105,350 78,200 75,680

NE 1,310 1,000 54.0 46.0 46.0 70,740 46,460 46,000

NC 355 410 41.0 53.0 53.0 14,555 21,200 21,730

ND 120 40 48.0 38.0 38.0 5,760 2,090 1,520

OH 560 420 80.0 76.0 75.0 44,800 32,680 31,500

OK 3,500 2,750 39.0 33.0 33.0 136,500 89,100 90,750

OR 710 710 50.0 58.0 61.0 35,500 40,890 43,310

SD 1,100 650 58.0 50.0 43.0 63,800 39,000 27,950

TN 335 285 73.0 73.0 72.0 24,455 21,535 20,520

TX 2,800 2,500 32.0 30.0 28.0 89,600 69,000 70,000

VA 175 130 53.0 64.0 62.0 9,275 8,640 8,060

WA 1,670 1,660 78.0 65.0 67.0 130,260 107,900 111,220

WI 250 190 79.0 77.0 77.0 19,750 14,630 14,630

Other 1/

Sts 1,202 1,100 52.7 51.7 52.6 63,327 59,437 57,898

U.S. 30,222 25,760 55.3 48.9 49.7 1,671,532 1,250,192 1,279,363

=============================================================================

1/ Other States include Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia,

Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York,

Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Individual

State level estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)