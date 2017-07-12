Watch Live: Senate hearing to consider Christopher Wray for FBI director

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - Jul 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016

Continue Reading Below

and Forecasted Jul 1, 2017

(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data

including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year

season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States

that do not have survey or administrative data available.)

Continue Reading Below

=========================================================================

Crop 2016 2017

=========================================================================

1,000 bushels

Winter

Hard Red 1,081,690 757,521

Soft Red 345,230 305,637

Hard White 25,476 18,546

Soft White 219,136 197,659

Spring

Hard Red 493,125 385,108

Hard White 7,539 7,396

Soft White 33,363 30,376

Durum 104,116 57,495

Total 2,309,675 1,759,738

=========================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)