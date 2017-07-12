USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - Jul 12

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016
Continue Reading Below
and Forecasted Jul 1, 2017
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States
that do not have survey or administrative data available.)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
=========================================================================
Crop 2016 2017
=========================================================================
1,000 bushels
Winter
Hard Red 1,081,690 757,521
Soft Red 345,230 305,637
Hard White 25,476 18,546
Soft White 219,136 197,659
Spring
Hard Red 493,125 385,108
Hard White 7,539 7,396
Soft White 33,363 30,376
Durum 104,116 57,495
Total 2,309,675 1,759,738
=========================================================================
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)