USDA Crop Production: U.S Durum/Other Spring -Jul 12

Durum Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State

and United States,2016 and Forecasted Jul 1, 2017

==============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State ========================================================================

2016 2017 2016 Jun 1 2017 2016 Jun 1 2017

==============================================================================

1,000 Acres === Bushels === ==== 1,000 Bushels ====

AZ 96 89 98.0 100.0 97.0 9,408 10,200 8,633

CA 47 45 86.0 88.0 88.0 4,042 3,080 3,960

MT 765 620 41.0 (NA) 23.0 31,365 14,260

ND 1,440 1,080 40.5 (NA) 27.0 58,320 29,160

Other 1/

Sts 17 24 57.7 (NA) 61.8 981 1,482

U.S. 2,365 1,858 44.0 (NA) 30.9 104,116 57,495

===============================================================================

(NA) Not available.

1/ Other States include Idaho and South Dakota. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

Other Spring Wheat: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production, by State

and United States, 2016,and Forecasted Jul 1, 2017

==============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State ========================================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017

==============================================================================

=== 1,000 Acres === Bushels ==== 1,000 Bushels ====

ID 395 415 87.0 81.0 34,365 33,615

MN 1,260 1,270 59.0 61.0 74,340 77,470

MT 2,110 2,120 36.0 26.0 75,960 55,120

ND 5,850 5,160 46.0 38.0 269,100 196,080

OR 87 63 51.0 45.0 4,437 2,835

SD 1,050 940 45.0 34.0 47,250 31,960

WA 530 505 51.0 48.0 27,030 24,240

Other 1/

Sts 21 24 73.6 65.0 1,545 1,560

U.S. 11,303 10,497 47.2 40.3 534,027 422,880

===============================================================================

1/ Other States include Colorado, Nevada, and Utah. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Small Grains 2017 Summary."

