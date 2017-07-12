Treasurys Strengthen on Yellen Testimony

U.S. government bonds strengthened Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said the Fed won't need to raise interest rates as high as previous cycles amid an uncertain inflation outlook.

In written testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, Ms. Yellen said that "gradual increases in the federal-funds rate" were warranted over time to meet the central bank's objectives of full employment and stable prices. But she added "the neutral level of the federal-funds rate is likely to remain below levels that prevailed in previous decades."

Ms. Yellen also noted uncertainty about "when -- and how much -- inflation will respond to tightening resource allocation," in effect acknowledging investors' focus on the recent softening of inflation despite the presence of a strengthening labor market.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.309%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.344% before Ms. Yellen's testimony was released and 2.362% Tuesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Bond investors have "treated this like a very dovish testimony," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Ms. Yellen will answer lawmakers' questions Wednesday, potentially altering the interpretation of her initial remarks.

The bond market has steadied in recent days after a two-week selloff, which was largely driven by anxiety that an improving global economy may allow major central banks to scale back ultraloose monetary policies.

After dropping below 2.2% last month, the 10-year yield closed last week at 2.393%, its highest level since May.

Investors are especially nervous that the European Central Bank could begin tapering its bond-buying program. The Bank of Canada is also expected on Wednesday to raise its benchmark policy rate for the first time in seven years.

Ms. Yellen, in her testimony, reiterated that the Fed plans to start shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets later this year, but wasn't more specific about the timing.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)