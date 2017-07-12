Oil Climbs Ahead of Official U.S. Stockpile Data

Crude prices continued their advance Wednesday on expectations that U.S. inventories likely shrank again last week.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.6% to $48.28 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange in morning trade. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 1.75% at $45.83 a barrel.

Oil prices rose 1.4% in the U.S. session Tuesday, after industry group the American Petroleum Institute's data pointed to an 8.1-million-barrel drawdown in U.S. crude supplies last week. If confirmed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly production data later Wednesday, it would show strong U.S. gasoline demand thanks to the annual summer driving season.

"If the EIA number is similar to the API's, expect some immediate strength in the market," said an ING Bank note.

The price gains come even as U.S. oil production has continued to increase. Until there is a persistent downtrend in oil rig count and production, it would be premature to say that U.S. producers have felt the heat from recent oil price weakness, Goldman Sachs said.

"We believe the coming month will be key to testing whether producers are responding to the signal of $45/bbl. WTI prices," the bank said, adding the coming earnings seasons will also be an important indicator of American producers' resilience.

U.S. production is expected to increase in 2018, albeit at a lower rate than previously estimated. Tuesday's revised short-term energy outlook report from the EIA showed a lower production forecast for 2018 to 9.9 million barrels a day, slightly down from around 10 million before. That would still set the record for annual production, exceeding 9.6 million barrels a day in 1970. It would also be higher than the estimated production for 2017, at 9.3 million barrels a day.

"There's been speculation of how long U.S. production would continue to be able to rise considering the selloff we've seen in recent months. That was the first official sign that there could be some downgrades coming," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, on the new report.

Investors will be watching for changes in global crude inventories levels and production, two data points that will be featured in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' monthly report due later Wednesday.

Some preliminary reports show OPEC production inching higher in June, mostly led by Nigeria and Libya, the two member nations exempt from the OPEC-led production cut deal. Estimates by S&P Global Platts put OPEC's June production up slightly from May at 32.49 million barrels.

Production by the two African nations has surged in the past three months, raising concerns from other OPEC members. Representatives from Nigeria and Libya have been invited to an OPEC meeting in Moscow later July to discuss whether to include the countries in the curtailment plan, cartel delegates say.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 0.88% to $1.53 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $444.50 a metric ton, up $10.75 from the previous settlement.

