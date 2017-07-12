Oil Climbs Ahead of Official U.S. Stockpile Data

Crude prices continued to advance on optimism that U.S. inventories likely shrank again last week.

European Shares Recover on Oil Price Gains

European stocks bounced back while government bonds found support as investors waited for fresh insight into the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates.

Eurozone Industrial Output Grows at Fastest Since 2011

Output at the eurozone's factories, mines and utilities rose at the fastest annual pace in more than five years in May, a fresh indication that the eurozone's economic recovery picked up in the second quarter.

BOE's Broadbent Cites Cloudy Economic Outlook in Arguing Against Rate Hike

Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent he isn't yet ready to vote for a rise in the key interest rate, citing the many uncertainties that surround the outlook for the economy.

Saudi Arabia June Oil Output Exceeds Production-Cut Limit for First Time

Saudi Arabia has told OPEC it was out of compliance with a production-cut deal in June, a person familiar with the matter said.

Fed's Brainard Sees Balance Sheet Runoff 'Soon'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Tuesday it would "soon" be the right time for the central bank to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio.

Fed's Kashkari Says Labor Market Not Too Hot

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday a lack of wage pressures remains to him strong evidence the job market is not overheating.

China's CICC Jumps Into U.S. ETF Market

The latest entrant in the U.S. exchange-traded fund market is a Chinese investment bank: Beijing-based China International Capital.

Majority of Fed Regional Banks Wanted Discount-Window Rate Rise

A majority of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in the weeks ahead of the central bank's most recent policy meeting, minutes published on Tuesday said.

Yellen to Discuss Rates, Balance Sheet in Testimony

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen heads to Capitol Hill to address the House Financial Services Committee in her twice-yearly Humphrey Hawkins testimony.

July 12, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)