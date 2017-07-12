Consumer Arbitration Rule Opponents Plan Repeal Effort

A day after an Obama-appointed regular removed a barrier for consumers to join class-action lawsuits against financial-services companies, opponents are gearing up to pursue several ways to thwart it.

The Favorites to Win in Bank Earnings

Following the recent rally in bank stocks, the coming earnings season offers an opportunity to sort out who can keep rising, and who is due for a pause. J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial will kick off second-quarter earnings on Friday.

Rates on Bank Deposits Stay Stubbornly Low

Banks have kept consumer deposit yields low through several Federal Reserve rate hikes-and some banks are wondering when consumers will start demanding more.

Finra Launches U.S. Treasury Transaction Reporting

U.S. Treasury bond traders started reporting their transactions for the first time this week, fulfilling a longtime goal of regulators for daily visibility into the $14 trillion market that influences securities prices across the globe.

New York Fed Updates Portfolio Simulations, Projects Large Balance Sheet

Three simulations of the future of the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion asset portfolio released Monday show the central bank retaining trillions of dollars of securities to support financial market stability, rather than shrinking its holdings to their precrisis size.

China's CICC Jumps Into U.S. ETF Market

The latest entrant in the U.S. exchange-traded fund market is a Chinese investment bank: Beijing-based China International Capital.

Rising Bond Yields Spur Concern on Stocks

As central banks signal that the days of easy money are nearing an end, investors worry that stocks trading near record highs could be vulnerable if the bond markets take a further hit.

Majority of Fed Regional Banks Wanted Discount-Window Rate Rise

A majority of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in the weeks ahead of the central bank's most recent policy meeting, minutes published on Tuesday said.

Fed's Brainard Sees Balance Sheet Runoff 'Soon'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Tuesday it would "soon" be the right time for the central bank to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio.

PayPal Hires Former Amazon.com Executive for Lending Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has hired Mark Britto, a financial-technology entrepreneur and a former executive at Amazon.com Inc., to lead its lending business.

July 12, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)