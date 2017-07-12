EPA Moves to Roll Back Proposed Restrictions on Alaskan Mine

The EPA is moving to withdraw proposed restrictions on the development of the Pebble Mine in Alaska, a reversal from the agency's stance on the matter under the Obama administration.

Trump Officials Delay Decision on Sudan Sanctions

The Trump administration said it is delaying a decision on whether to lift sanctions on Sudan by three months.

Pemex Cancels $100 Million Contract with Odebrecht

Mexican state oil giant Petróleos Mexicanos said Tuesday it canceled a $100 million contract with Odebrecht SA, the Brazilian construction firm that admitted to paying some $800 million in bribes across 12 countries.

Saudi Arabia June Oil Output Exceeds Production-Cut Limit for First Time

Saudi Arabia has told OPEC it was out of compliance with a production-cut deal in June, a person familiar with the matter said.

Tillerson Signs Antiterrorism Pact With Qatar

The U.S. and Qatar signed an agreement in Doha to crack down on terrorist financing, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shuttles around the Persian Gulf to resolve a conflict between four Arab states and Qatar.

Oil Rises Ahead of U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices turned higher Tuesday as traders and investors anticipated that U.S. data will show that a glut of oil is continuing to shrink.

One Game Warren Buffett Doesn't Play: Chicken

Paul Singer's Elliott Management is working on a rival offer that could put pressure on Berkshire Hathaway to raise its $9 billion bid last week for bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

U.S. Shale Drives Recovery in Global Oil Investment

Investments in oil and gas fields are likely to rebound modestly this year thanks to a sharp uptick in spending by U.S. shale producers, the International Energy Agency said.

Consol Energy Files to Spin Off Coal-Mining Business

Consol Energy, one of the world's oldest coal miners, said its board has approved plans to spin off its coal business, cementing its identity as a natural-gas exploration and production company.

Tesla Readies for Model 3 by Adding Repair Vans

As Tesla begins a launch of its first mass-market car, the company said it plans to triple its capacity to repair vehicles, adding 1,400 technicians, dozens of new service centers and hundreds of maintenance vans.

