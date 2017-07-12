Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Former Brazilian President, Convicted of Corruption

SÃO PAULO -- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was convicted convicted Wednesday on corruption charges stemming from the Car Wash graft probe, the massive investigation into corruption centered on state-owned oil company Petróleo Brasileiro.

Mr. da Silva has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. His representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Judge Sergio Moro sentenced Mr. da Silva to nine years and six months, a spokeswoman for the judge said.

July 12, 2017 13:56 ET (17:56 GMT)