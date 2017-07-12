J.P. Morgan Names New Government Relations Head

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is naming a former chief of staff to two House majority leaders as its new head of government relations, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Tim Berry, most recently an executive at new media company Axios, will oversee government relations and public policy for the largest U.S. bank by assets. Mr. Berry, who also held a government-relations role at Time Warner, replaces Nate Gatten, who left the bank recently to oversee government relations at American Airlines.

Mr. Berry, who begins the role in September, takes it on at an unusual time as financial-services companies await expected regulatory changes under the Trump administration.

He will also focus on leveraging Chief Executive James Dimon's leadership of the Business Roundtable, according to the memo sent Wednesday by Peter Scher, head of corporate responsibility and chairman of the bank's Washington, D.C. region. J.P. Morgan is in a unique position as Mr. Dimon was appointed in December as chairman of the Business Roundtable, a group that lobbies for businesses. He also serves on President Donald Trump's business advisory council.

