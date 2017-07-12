China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, July 12 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,078,558 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 13,405 13,405 12,705 13,015 12,540 475 16 86
Aug-17 12,765 13,645 12,765 13,280 12,765 515 22 80
Sep-17 12,870 13,420 12,835 13,200 12,815 385 893,966 487,320
Oct-17 13,065 13,455 13,065 13,270 12,875 395 94 140
Nov-17 12,940 13,480 12,940 13,265 12,900 365 2,100 7,650
Jan-18 14,755 15,370 14,755 15,130 14,780 350 173,074 115,056
Mar-18 15,070 15,250 15,070 15,115 14,910 205 26 112
Apr-18 15,095 15,435 15,035 15,205 14,835 370 14 76
May-18 14,925 15,480 14,900 15,215 14,980 235 9,204 12,846
Jun-18 15,095 15,370 15,095 15,195 14,990 205 42 30
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 12, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)