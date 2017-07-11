WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 11

IRAQ FACES TOUGH TASK OF REBUILDING MOSUL AFTER ISIS DEFEAT

The day after announcing Islamic State's defeat in Mosul, Iraqis turned to the enormous challenges of rebuilding and resettling the country's second-largest city.

TILLERSON, MEDIATING GULF DISPUTE, SIGNS ANTITERRORISM PACT WITH QATAR

The U.S. and Qatar signed an agreement in Doha to crack down on terrorist financing, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shuttles around the Persian Gulf to resolve a weekslong conflict between four Arab states and Qatar.

CHINA GETS FAILING GRADE ON NORTH KOREA

China faces a moment of truth in its own backyard. So far, its approach on Pyongyang lines up poorly with its ambition to assume greater global leadership.

U.K. PRIME MINISTER MAY WELCOMES 'GIG ECONOMY' REPORT

An officially commissioned review recommending stronger protection for workers in the U.K.'s "gig economy" was welcomed by Prime Minister Theresa May as her government seeks to address insecurities generated by new informal employment practices.

EUROPE WARY AS U.S. SCRUTINIZES IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

European diplomats say they are increasingly concerned the Trump administration will stretch out its review of the Iranian nuclear deal, undermining the agreement by curbing the economic benefits designed to ensure Iran's compliance.

GERMANY SEEKS HELP FINDING G-20 RIOTERS

Germany has asked European governments for help in finding and prosecuting rioters who left a trail of destruction in Hamburg during the weekend's Group of 20 summit.

BOLSHOI BALLET SWEPT UP IN RUSSIA'S CULTURAL DEBATE

It was supposed to be the hottest ticket of Moscow's theater season. But critics say a ballet based on the life of legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev has become a casualty of Russia's culture wars.

GREECE SHOULD AVOID TAPPING BOND MARKET TOO EARLY, SAYS CENTRAL BANK CHIEF

Greece's central-bank governor said the country has no need to return to bond markets this year, in comments that indicate a division among top officials over how to get the crisis-struck country back on its feet.

