What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 11, 2017).

The administration is moving toward unilaterally tightening sanctions on North Korea, targeting Chinese firms the U.S. says are funneling cash into Pyongyang's weapons program.

Trump's eldest son retained a private attorney and said he would work with congressional investigators who have sought his testimony as part of Russia probes.

Republicans said they hoped to produce a revised version of the Senate health bill later this week.

Iran is shaping up to be one of the biggest winners in the struggle for influence in Iraq, whose U.S.-backed premier declared victory over Islamic State in Mosul.

Tillerson arrived in the Persian Gulf region for a round of shuttle diplomacy aimed at resolving a conflict among U.S. allies.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to work on a mechanism to jointly combat insurgents along their shared border.

Polling in Japan showed a sharp drop in public support for Abe's cabinet.

A Marine Corps plane crashed in Mississippi, killing at least 12 people.

A U.S. soldier in Hawaii was charged with providing material support to ISIS.

