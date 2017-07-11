USDA July 2017-18 U.S. Cotton Harvest Estimates -- Survey

The following are analysts' estimates, in millions of bales, for 2017-18 U.S. cotton production, exports and ending stocks, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the July forecasts by the federal government.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is scheduled to release updated estimates at noon ET Wednesday.

Average Range USDA June 2017-18

Production (7) 18.92 18.30-19.30 19.20

Exports (7) 13.66 13.50-14.00 13.50

Ending Stocks (7) 4.96 4.30-5.50 5.50

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Production Exports Ending Stocks

The Rose Report 18.65 13.50 4.95

John Robinson 18.3 13.8 4.30

Rogers Varner 18.80 14.00 4.50

Love Consulting 19.00 13.50 5.30

Price Futures Group 19.20 13.50 5.50

Doane Advisory Svcs 19.3 13.8 5.00

O.A. Cleveland 19.20 13.50 5.20

Write to Julie Wernau at julie.wernau@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2017 17:47 ET (21:47 GMT)