Turkey's failed coup: Warrants issued for 105 tech experts

Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 105 information technology experts suspected of aiding last year's failed coup.

The warrants were issued Tuesday as Turkey kicks off a week of events commemorating the July 15 anniversary of the thwarted coup and remembering about 250 people who were killed.

Anadolu Agency says 52 of the suspects, who include ex-employees of Turkey's scientific research council and of the telecommunications authority, have been detained so far. They are accused of providing technical support to coup plotters.

Turkey declared a state of emergency following the attempt — blamed on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen — and embarked on a sweeping crackdown, arresting some 50,000 people for alleged links to the coup and dismissing over 100,000 from government jobs. Gulen denies involvement.