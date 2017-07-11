Telecoms Retreat -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were lower.

Bertelsmann SE is raising its stake in publisher Penguin Random House to 75%, tightening the German media company's control over one of the top prizes in the book business in a multimillion-dollar bet on the future of print. Bertelsmann agreed to buy a further 22% stake in the joint venture from partner Pearson, which will retain a 25% stake in Penguin.

The Dutch arm of Brazilian telecom giant Oi SA, which says it was stripped of billions of euros as Oi descended into bankruptcy, has asked a U.S. judge for help extricating itself from its Brazilian affiliates.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

July 11, 2017 17:44 ET (21:44 GMT)