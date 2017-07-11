Email to Trump Jr. Says Clinton Info Was Part of Moscow's Trump Support

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., attended a meeting last June to discuss allegedly incriminating information about Hillary Clinton he was told was being offered as part of Russian government support of his father's candidacy, according to emails he released.

Trump to Nominate Randal Quarles as Fed Bank Regulator

President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an investment-fund manager and former Republican Treasury official, to be the central bank's top official in charge of regulating big banks.

U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Broad Losses

U.S. stock indexes fell, as broad losses across sectors offset gains in shares of energy companies.

Oil Rises Ahead of U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices turned higher Tuesday as traders and investors anticipated that U.S. data will show that a glut of oil is continuing to shrink.

Fed's Brainard Sees Balance Sheet Runoff 'Soon'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Tuesday it would "soon" be the right time for the central bank to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio.

Fed's Harker Says Slowing Inflation Gives Him Pause on Raising Rates

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in an interview that the recent slowing path of inflation gives him pause over whether the central bank should raise its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year.

Yellen to Discuss Rates, Balance Sheet in Testimony

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to address the House Financial Services Committee in her twice-yearly Humphrey Hawkins testimony and to take questions from lawmakers.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Grew 0.4% in May

Wholesale inventories grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in May from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.3% increase.

Greece Should Avoid Tapping Bond Market Too Early, Says Central Bank Chief

Greece's central-bank governor said the country has no need to return to bond markets this year, in comments that indicate a division among top officials over how to get the crisis-struck country back on its feet.

Canada Braces for Its First Rate Increase in Seven Years

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise its benchmark policy rate for the first time in seven years, signaling the Canadian economy is on the path to recovery after years of tepid growth following the global slump in commodities.

July 11, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)