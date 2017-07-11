Trump to Nominate Randal Quarles as Fed Bank Regulator

President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an investment-fund manager and former Republican Treasury official, to be the central bank's top official in charge of regulating big banks.

European stocks and U.S. stock futures struggled as government bonds faced renewed pressure ahead of fresh cues from central bank officials.

Oil prices pulled back Tuesday morning, despite ongoing talk of possible production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and news of shrinking U.S. stockpiles.

Chinese passenger-car sales in June were up 2.3% from a year earlier, after declines April and May-the biggest dip in two years-a recovery that lifted first-half sales to 11.25 million vehicles, up 1.6%.

A record amount of money flowed out of a major emerging-market exchange-traded fund last week, a sign that some investors may be growing skittish about owning risky assets as interest rates appear poised to rise.

Investments in oil and gas fields are likely to rebound modestly this year thanks to a sharp uptick in spending by U.S. shale producers, the International Energy Agency said.

A tug of war between the People's Bank of China and investors in the country's domestic foreign-exchange market has played out almost daily in recent months, with the yuan consistently closing weaker than the level set by the central bank.

Even as government bonds have been roiled by central banks, corporate debt markets have been surprisingly calm.

The U.K. and European Union economies would suffer if trade between the two were to be reduced as a consequence of Brexit, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said.

July 11, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)