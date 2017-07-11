Buffett's Berkshire Moves Away From Stock Picking

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is relying less on stock picking for its future, as its latest energy bid signals.

Top Emerging-Market ETF Hit by Record Outflow as Global Rates Set to Rise

A record amount of money flowed out of a major emerging-market exchange-traded fund last week, a sign that some investors may be growing skittish about owning risky assets as interest rates appear poised to rise.

Merrill Lynch Loses $1 Billion Broker to Independent Ranks

Merrill Lynch has lost to the independent ranks a broker who managed $1 billion, as Wall Street's biggest brokerages continue to struggle with keeping top talent.

Majority of Fed Regional Banks Wanted Discount-Window Rate Rise

A majority of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in the weeks ahead of the central bank's most recent policy meeting, minutes published on Tuesday said.

How to Beat the Dumb Money With Bank Stocks

U.S. banks are upping their dividends with gusto, but the average dividend fund is missing the party. These funds will eventually catch on to the payouts.

PayPal Hires Former Amazon.com Executive for Lending Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has hired Mark Britto, a financial-technology entrepreneur and a former executive at Amazon.com Inc., to lead its lending business.

China's Central Bank Is Battling Investors at Home Over the Yuan

A tug of war between the People's Bank of China and investors in the country's domestic foreign-exchange market has played out almost daily in recent months, with the yuan consistently closing weaker than the level set by the central bank.

Why Is Everyone Making a Stink About Clearing?

A big fight is brewing over a key piece of pipework after Brexit: here's what's at stake.

Corporate Bond Markets Asleep at the Wheel

Even as government bonds have been roiled by central banks, corporate debt markets have been surprisingly calm.

Fed's Harker Says Slowing Inflation Gives Him Pause on Raising Rates

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in an interview that the recent slowing path of inflation gives him pause over whether the central bank should raise its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)