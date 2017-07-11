Merrill Lynch Loses $1 Billion Broker to Independent Ranks

Merrill Lynch has lost to the independent ranks a broker who managed $1 billion, as Wall Street's biggest brokerages continue to struggle with keeping top talent.

Top Emerging-Market ETF Hit by Record Outflow as Global Rates Set to Rise

A record amount of money flowed out of a major emerging-market exchange-traded fund last week, a sign that some investors may be growing skittish about owning risky assets as interest rates appear poised to rise.

Buffett's Berkshire Moves Away From Stock Picking

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is relying less on stock picking for its future, as its latest energy bid signals.

How to Beat the Dumb Money With Bank Stocks

U.S. banks are upping their dividends with gusto, but the average dividend fund is missing the party. These funds will eventually catch on to the payouts.

Fed's Williams Calls for Government-Debt Cuts While Economy Strong

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams called for greater efforts to lower soaring U.S. government debt, saying that the economy was strong enough to start the process of debt reduction.

Why Is Everyone Making a Stink About Clearing?

A big fight is brewing over a key piece of pipework after Brexit: here's what's at stake.

China's Central Bank Is Battling Investors at Home Over the Yuan

A tug of war between the People's Bank of China and investors in the country's domestic foreign-exchange market has played out almost daily in recent months, with the yuan consistently closing weaker than the level set by the central bank.

Dalian Wanda Rides China's Financial Merry-Go-Round with Latest Deal

Dalian Wanda is helping to finance the sale of $9.3 billion of its assets, by lending money to Sunac China, the purchaser.

Corporate Bond Markets Asleep at the Wheel

Even as government bonds have been roiled by central banks, corporate debt markets have been surprisingly calm.

Trump to Nominate Randal Quarles as Fed Bank Regulator

President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an investment-fund manager and former Republican Treasury official, to be the central bank's top official in charge of regulating big banks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)