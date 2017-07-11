Oil Prices Fall, Shrugging Off Potential New Output Cuts

Oil prices pulled back Tuesday morning, despite ongoing talk of possible production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and news of shrinking U.S. stockpiles.

U.S. Shale Drives Recovery in Global Oil Investment

Global investments in oil and gas fields are likely to rebound modestly this year thanks to a sharp uptick in spending by U.S. shale producers, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

Libya, Nigeria Invited to Meeting of Oil Producers

Libya and Nigeria have been invited to a meeting of big oil producers in St. Petersburg, Russia, this month to discuss their surging petroleum output, Kuwait's oil minister said.

Oil Prices Edge Higher

Oil prices inched up with talk of production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and a sign of shrinking U.S. stockpiles leading to a small rebound from a recent slide.

Elliott Set to Duel Berkshire for Energy Future's Oncor

Paul Singer's hedge fund is still pursuing Oncor, one of the largest power transmission utilities in the U.S., with a deal that it says is better than a buyout by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

U.A.E.'s Oil Company Eyes Partnerships, Listing Some Businesses

Abu Dhabi's state oil company said it was looking to publicly list parts of its businesses on the United Arab Emirates' equity markets and would seek international partners as part of its drive to grow and expand operations.

Saudi Aramco Chief Predicts Oil Shortage

The world is heading for an oil-supply shortage that booming U.S. shale production can't prevent, said Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi Arabia's state oil company.

Oil Up? Oil Down? Blame the Algorithms

As oil market moves confound analysts and longtime investors, many are pointing fingers at the rise of automated trading and algorithms, which they say are distorting the market.

How Energy-Rich Australia Exported Its Way Into an Energy Crisis

Australia, the world's No. 2 seller of liquefied natural gas abroad, holds so little in reserve that it can't keep the lights on in Adelaide-a cautionary tale for the U.S. as it prepares to vastly increase natural-gas shipments abroad.

Iraqi Leader Marks End of Pivotal Battle Against Islamic State

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said his troops, backed by a U.S.-led military coalition, had recaptured the northern city of Mosul, driving Islamic State from its last major urban stronghold in the country.

July 11, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)