Higher Prices Boost PepsiCo Results

Continue Reading Below

PepsiCo said its second-quarter sales and earnings rose as the beverage and snack maker continued to offset weak demand in North America with higher prices.

Consol Energy Files to Spin Off Coal-Mining Business

Consol Energy, one of the world's oldest coal miners, said its board has approved plans to spin off its coal business, cementing its identity as a natural-gas exploration and production company.

Bertelsmann Makes Big Bet on the Old-Fashioned Book

Bertelsmann is upping its stake in publisher Penguin Random House to 75%, giving the German media titan increased control over one of the top prizes in the book business as it bets hundreds of millions of dollars more on the future of print.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Stake Sale Helps Pearson Shore Up Balance Sheet

U.K. education firm Pearson said it will sell a 22% stake in publisher Penguin Random House to Germany's Bertelsmann, a move that helps CFO Coram Williams shore up Pearson's balance sheet following a series of missed earnings and a profit warning in January.

Wanda to Lend Borrowed Billions to Sunac to Close Deal

Dalian Wanda's sale of its theme parks and hotels to developer Sunac China Holdings has an unusual twist: Wanda is helping Sunac finance almost half of the deal.

Microsoft's Rural Broadband Solution: TV 'White Space'

Microsoft plans to put its lobbying and financial muscle behind a long-shot technology that taps unused television bandwidth to bring broadband access to underserved areas of America.

Buffett's Berkshire Moves Away From Stock Picking

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is relying less on stock picking for its future, as its latest energy bid signals.

Elliott Set to Duel Berkshire for Energy Future's Oncor

Paul Singer's hedge fund is still pursuing Oncor, one of the largest power transmission utilities in the U.S., with a deal that it says is better than a buyout by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Snap Shares Fall Below IPO Price for First Time

Snap Inc. shares fell below their initial public offering price Monday, a setback for one of the most-anticipated U.S. IPOs in recent years.

Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators to reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)