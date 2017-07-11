7-Eleven continues free Slurpee tradition on 7/11

7-Eleven stores across the country are giving away free Slurpee drinks to celebrate the convenience store chain's 90th birthday.
Continue Reading Below
This marks the 16th straight year 7-Eleven has given out its iconic frozen drink on July 11th or 7/11. The company expects to hand out 9 million free small Slurpees during the promotion that runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.
7-Eleven was launched in 1927, and the Slurpee was first introduced in 1966. The company says it has sold 7.4 billion Slurpees since its introduction.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.