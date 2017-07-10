What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 10, 2017).

Senate Republicans are so divided over a health-overhaul bill that they are struggling to agree on what to do if they fail to pass their legislation.

Trump's eldest son arranged a June 2016 meeting between campaign aides and a Russian lawyer who has been linked to the Kremlin after being told she "might have information helpful to the campaign."

Premier Abadi praised Iraqi military forces during a visit to Mosul, but stopped short of declaring a final victory over Islamic State.

At the G-20 summit, Trump held firm to the nationalist principles that were central to his campaign.

Tillerson met with Ukraine's Poroshenko, a visit that telegraphs U.S. support to Kiev after Trump's meeting with Putin.

Three large California wildfires spread quickly over the weekend, burning thousands of acres and forcing evacuations.

U.S. and German doctors who examined cancer-stricken Nobel laureate Liu said he is strong enough to leave China, contradicting Chinese authorities' assessment.

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in Caracas to celebrate a leader's release from jail.

Macron's plans to loosen France's labor rules drew praise from business leaders, even as some warned that lowering unemployment will take time.

