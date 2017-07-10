Stocks Rise, Led by Tech, Materials Sectors

Rallying technology shares helped the Nasdaq Composite notch its second straight session of gains. Meanwhile, government bond markets showed signs of stabilizing after a two-week selloff.

Trump to Appoint Randal Quarles as Fed Bank Regulator

President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an investment-fund manager and former Republican Treasury official, to be the central bank's top official in charge of regulating big banks.

U.S. Prepares to Act Alone Against North Korea

The Trump administration is moving toward unilaterally tightening sanctions on North Korea, targeting Chinese companies and banks Washington says are funneling cash into Pyongyang's weapons program.

'Tentative' Signs of Slowdown in U.S. and U.K., Says OECD

A substantial acceleration in the global economy has become less likely in 2017 as the outlook for the U.S., U.K. and Russia has weakened, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Oil Prices Edge Higher

Oil prices inched up with talk of production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and a sign of shrinking U.S. stockpiles leading to a small rebound from a recent slide.

Consumer Agency's Arbitration Move Sets Off GOP Showdown

An Obama-appointed regulator on Monday barred financial-services companies from requiring customers to use arbitration to resolve disputes, setting off a showdown with the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

Glitches Disrupt Trading in India, Indonesia

Technical problems disrupted early trade on India's largest stock exchange and Indonesia's equities market, highlighting the vulnerability of the global trading system to such technology failures.

Zinc's In The Pink, as Mine Supply Struggles to Meet Demand

Zinc prices have moved sharply higher over the past month, spurred by tight supply amid tougher Chinese environmental regulations, and analysts say the metal could rise further despite signs of a rebound in mine output.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increased by $18.41 Billion in May

Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real estate debt, rose by $18.41 billion in May from the prior month, climbing at a 5.78% seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in June

A basket of U.S. employment indicators decreased in June, a potential sign of weakening job growth.

July 10, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)