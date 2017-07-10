Stocks Steady as Economic Concerns Ease

U.S. stocks edged up as government bond markets showed signs of stabilizing after a recent selloff. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

'Tentative' Signs of Slowdown in U.S. and U.K., Says OECD

A substantial acceleration in the global economy has become less likely in 2017 as the outlook for the U.S., U.K. and Russia has weakened, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Glitches Disrupt Trading in India, Indonesia

Technical problems disrupted early trade on India's largest stock exchange and Indonesia's equities market, highlighting the vulnerability of the global trading system to such technology failures.

German Exports Roar in May to Reach Record High

Germany's export engine roared in May as total exports of goods hit a record high, reflecting a recovery in global demand and alleviating fears over a possible rise in U.S. protectionism.

Oil Prices Hold on Mixed Supply Signals

Crude oil futures flip-flopped between losses and gains with concerns about persistent U.S. oversupply canceling out talk of production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and signs stockpiles may be falling in the U.S.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in June

A basket of U.S. employment indicators decreased in June, a potential sign of weakening job growth.

Zinc's In The Pink, as Mine Supply Struggles to Meet Demand

Zinc prices have moved sharply higher over the past month, spurred by tight supply amid tougher Chinese environmental regulations, and analysts say the metal could rise further despite signs of a rebound in mine output.

Oil Up? Oil Down? Blame the Algorithms

As oil market moves confound analysts and longtime investors, many are pointing fingers at the rise of automated trading and algorithms, which they say are distorting the market.

South African Official Drops Demand to Change Central Bank's Mandate

South Africa's official corruption watchdog dropped her demand for a shift in the central bank's mandate away from inflation targeting, a move that offers some relief for the embattled institution-and possibly the rand currency.

CFTC Wants New Swaps Transaction Reporting Rules

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator on Monday said it plans to rewrite rules governing the reporting of swaps transactions in an effort to make data more consistent across firms and give regulators a clearer view of market conditions.

July 10, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)