Lawmakers Call on SEC to Reject Chicago Stock Exchange Sale

Continue Reading Below

Nearly one dozen Republican and Democratic lawmakers are urging federal regulators reject the takeover of the Chicago Stock Exchange by a coalition that includes several Chinese investors.

Talks Stall Between Abercrombie, Potential Buyers

Abercrombie & Fitch's efforts to sell itself have stalled, leaving the struggling retailer to continue trying to right its business on its own.

Wanda's Disney Dreams Are Frozen as It Retreats From Theme Parks

Dalian Wanda is selling control of its theme parks just a year after its chairman said they would do better than Disney's attractions in China.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Cogeco Communications Expands U.S. Market Share with MetroCast Buy

A Cogeco Communications Inc. unit has reached a deal to buy MetroCast cable systems for $1.4 billion, allowing one of Canada's largest cable companies to expand its share of the U.S. market.

A Key Borrowing Spigot Opens for Ford

A handful of investors recently began extending short-term loans to an affiliate of Ford after more than a decadelong hiatus, signaling a potential thaw in relations between money funds and auto companies.

With New Software Bundle, Microsoft Furthers Nadella's 'One' Push

Microsoft plans to announce a new bundled software offering Monday that will leverage its dominant operating system and productivity applications to provide a boost to products that aren't as widely used.

Samsonite Aims to Bag More Market Share

Samsonite International, the world's largest luggage maker by volume, is looking to double its market share in the next decade, by widening its product range, pushing into smart luggage, and focusing on bags designed for women.

U.A.E.'s Oil Company Eyes Partnerships, Listing Some Businesses

Abu Dhabi's state oil company said it was looking to publicly list parts of its businesses on the United Arab Emirates' equity markets and would seek international partners as part of its drive to grow and expand operations.

Germany's Klöckner Hopes For New Steel Tariffs in the U.S.

Germany's Klöckner, a metals trading and processing firm with 50 branches in the U.S., hopes the Trump administration will soon announce additional tariffs on foreign-made steel, the CEO said.

Chip Makers Feast on Phones Despite Slowing Sales

Smartphones aren't the growth market they once were, so the best play for investors is to find companies not limited to selling one chip per phone.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)