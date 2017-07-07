What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 7, 2017).

Berkshire Hathaway struck a deal to buy Energy Future for $9 billion, giving Buffett its Texas-based Oncor and cementing electricity as one of the conglomerate's largest businesses.

QVC and Home Shopping Network have agreed to merge in a $2.1 billion deal, as the two adapt to a changing retail landscape.

Amazon's Bezos and Dish Network's Ergen have discussed a partnership to enter the wireless business.

Qualcomm is asking trade authorities to block some iPhone and iPad imports, opening a new front in its dispute with Apple.

Samsung is forecasting its second-quarter operating profit will easily be the company's highest ever.

The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day drop since May in a broad selloff. The Dow shed 158.13 points.

Investors sold government bonds anew amid anxiety that central banks are moving toward reducing stimulus.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rose to their highest level in more than two years.

U.S. oil exports to China have surged as American crude has become cheaper than that of Mideast rivals.

The EU accused GE, Canon, Merck KGaA and Sigma-Aldrich of breaching the bloc's merger rules.

Fed governor Powell said there is an urgent need for Congress to overhaul the housing-finance system.

