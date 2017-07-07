Warren Buffett and Oncor: Let the Battle of the Billionaires Begin?

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp., dissatisfied with Berkshire Hathaway's $9 billion deal to buy electricity-transmission business Oncor, is considering making a competing bid, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elliott is the biggest bondholder of bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp., which owns an 80% stake in Oncor and agreed to sell itself to Warren Buffett's Berkshire on Friday. Court papers indicate that Elliott, a $33 billion hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer, is in position potentially to bottle up Berkshire's deal in bankruptcy court or put together a better offer.

Berkshire's deal is for $9 billion in cash in exchange for Energy Future including its stake in Oncor, the largest electric utility in Texas and one of the biggest power-transmission systems in the county. That is less than Energy Future needs to pay off creditors and end the massive bankruptcy that is now in its fourth year. The company has already seen the collapse of two previous efforts to sell the Oncor transmissions business, its crown jewel.

Unless the Berkshire offer is improved or bested, Elliott could be looking at significant losses, according to other people familiar with the matter. Elliott ran up a big stake in Energy Future's debt in recent months, as others funds retreated in the face of failed efforts to sell Oncor. Reuters first reported Elliott was considering a bid for Oncor.

A successful offer by Elliott would be a tall task: It has never done a deal of the size and scope of the Oncor buyout, and it will need allies. It also faces regulatory risks that Berkshire is unlikely to encounter. And it would have to outbid Mr. Buffett, a prolific investor with $96.5 billion in cash on Berkshire's balance sheet to spend. Yet failing to mount a rival offer could leave Elliott with big losses on its Energy Future debt.

Bond-trading prices Friday were down in an early reaction to the Berkshire offer. A level of junior debt dubbed the "PIKs", or pay-in-kind notes, fell about 10 points Friday to 29 on the bid side from 41 yesterday. At the same time a senior tranche of bonds -- the so-called second liens -- has gained about 10 points since the deal was announced.

Elliott holds big positions in both the PIKS and the senior bonds, the people said, and if the Berkshire deal goes through as proposed, it could lose heavily the people said.

Still, as the largest creditor in Energy Future's case, Elliott has considerable leverage.

The hedge fund owns a "blocking" position in the two major debt classes, the second-lien notes and PIKs, making it the swing vote on a chapter 11 reorganization plan for Energy Future that would be part of the Berkshire takeover.

Energy Future could try to force Elliott to go along with the Berkshire deal, through what is known as a "cramdown" fight in bankruptcy court. A cramdown battle against Elliott would be tough to win, however, if Elliott musters the backers to top Berkshire's offer for Oncor.

Elliott's bankruptcy court prowess, however, won't matter if a deal it puts together is scuttled by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The state PUC has proven a formidable testing ground for Oncor suitors.

Berkshire, in contrast, has already won over key Texas regulatory stakeholders.

On Friday, Brian Lloyd, executive director of the Texas PUC, said Berkshire had already sketched out a preliminary case for a takeover, and the commission staff and powerful groups of cities and big industrial energy consumers liked what they saw. The commissioners themselves haven't yet weighed in, but Mr. Lloyd's statement was a strong signal that influential stakeholders that opposed earlier deals are happy with Berkshire.

Oncor, a solid company with reliable cash flow, has been difficult to sell because Texas regulators have insisted on protections that kept Oncor from being dragged into Energy Future's bankruptcy and blocked deals that would expose a crucial piece of the Texas electricity infrastructure to risk.

After Texas regulators swatted down Oncor takeover proposals from Hunt Consolidated Inc., of Texas, and from NextEra Energy Inc., of Florida, creditors knew the next deal wouldn't be as rich. A number of distressed-debt investors say the rough math indicates Berkshire's money will fall short of what it takes to cover Energy Future's remaining debts.

A $6.1 billion bankruptcy loan will be paid in full, Berkshire said Friday in a regulatory filing.

But there is still $4 billion or more in debt to pay off, including high-priority liabilities such as fees for the army of lawyers, bankers and financial advisers shepherding Energy Future through bankruptcy. The company's massive chapter 11 proceeding, which began in April 2014, could run into 2018.

Additionally, creditors expect spurned suitor NextEra Energy to press for a $275 million termination fee. Texas PUC rejected the Florida company's offer to buy Oncor as not in the public interest. A spokesman for NextEra Friday declined comment.

The termination fee would cut into bondholder recoveries, and Elliott is expected to fight the NextEra breakup fee request aggressively, people familiar with the matter said.

Write to Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com and Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

