Putin Says He Hopes to Discuss With Trump Biggest Issues in US-Russian and Global Affairs

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism Friday over his long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Mr. Putin said previous phone conversations between the two leaders were not enough to resolve the problems facing Moscow and Washington.

"We definitely need a personal meeting, and I'm delighted to meet you personally, Mr. President," said Mr. Putin ahead of a closed-door meeting with Mr. Trump that was expected to last for an hour. "I hope our meeting will yield positive results."

Messrs. Trump and Putin are holding their first meeting in a politically charged atmosphere. Controversy has roiled the Trump administration amidst an investigation over the possibility of collusion between Russia hackers and Trump campaign officials during the presidential election campaign. President Trump has called the investigation a "witch hunt" and denied any collaboration.

In the face-to-face meeting, Mr. Putin was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Mr. Trump was seated with Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson. Both presidents had their own interpreters.

Mr. Trump did not answer when asked by reporters if he would address Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

