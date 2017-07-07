Oil Falls After Uptick in U.S. Production

Oil futures fell Friday morning as optimism following a drop in U.S. stockpiles quickly faded.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.2% to $47.04 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 2.5% at $44.37 a barrel.

Crude levels in U.S. storage fell by 6.3 million barrels in the week ended June 30, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Thursday, which was almost three times the expectations of a 2.5 million-barrel decrease from analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

While the fall in oil inventories was "quite impressive", markets are concerned that agile U.S. producers are increasing production, says Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist CMC Markets.

Data from the EIA also showed U.S. production increased to nearly 9.34 million barrels per day last week, from 9.25 million barrels per day the week before. Production was up nearly 11% from a year ago and nearly back at its 10-month high.

Gains were also offset by ongoing concerns that global supplies aren't falling quickly enough, despite cuts led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Analysts say a reversal of a week-and-a-half oil price rally, which Wednesday's decline kicked off, looked set to continue for the near term.

"The rally after the API [American Petroleum Institute] and the EIA, maybe it was a step too far," said Warren Patterson, commodities strategist at ING Bank.

Globally, bearish dynamics remain as global inventories remain above five-year averages, with increased production from countries including the U.S. and Libya offsetting the effects of the OPEC-led cuts.

"It's been quite a crazy week," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "We're quite clearly seeing a bull-bear fight playing out today in front of us."

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock was down 2.1% at $1.50 a gallon, while ICE gasoil fell 3.9% to $429.00 a metric ton.

