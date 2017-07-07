EU Financial-Services Chief Warns on Trump's Deregulation Drive

Global financial stability will be endangered if President Donald Trump abandons regulatory agreements made after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the European Union's financial-services chief said.

France Moves to Lure Bankers to Paris

The French government unveiled new measures to attract bankers to Paris after Brexit, pledging to cut taxes and labor costs and provide more international schools for expatriates' families, as competition for London's jobs heats up.

Forget an IPO, Coin Offerings Are New Road to Startup Riches

"Initial Coin Offerings," are exploding in value. So far this year, companies have raised more than $1 billion through this new, unregulated fundraising method that is based in the world of cryptocurrencies.

U.S. Treasury Identifies Eight Tax Regulations for Possible Changes

The U.S. Treasury Department identified eight tax regulations that it plans to change, including part of the Obama administration's high-profile attempt to stem corporate tax avoidance.

North Korean Money-Laundering Probe Focuses on U.S. Bank Transactions

A federal court in Washington, D.C., has granted the Justice Department sweeping authority to investigate alleged North Korean money laundering involving a Chinese coal-trading network.

From Harvard to Goldman, VC Scott Stanford Is Networker Extraordinaire

The venture capitalist's contacts stand out, even among Wall Street bankers and Silicon Valley executives who thrive on networking.

SEC Lets More Companies Ignore Shareholder Proposals in 2017

The Securities and Exchange Commission allowed a greater number of companies to exclude shareholder proposals during the 2017 annual meeting season, according to a report by law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

Fed's Fischer Warns Against Playing Games With U.S. Debt-Ceiling Law

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned U.S. elected leaders that gamesmanship over the nation's debt ceiling could eventually prove catastrophic.

Fed's Fischer Says Government Can Help Boost Productivity

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said government actions, if done correctly, can do a lot to reinvigorate moribund levels of productivity.

It's the Little Things That Can Color an Investor's Outlook

New research finds showing losses in red and gains in green have powerful effect on how people view investments.

