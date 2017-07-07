Elliott Management Looks to Remove Akzo Nobel Chairman

Activist investor Elliott Management said it was seeking to remove Akzo Nobel Chairman Antony Burgmans because of the board's handling of the failed $27.6 billion bid from PPG Industries.

Former Audi Engine Manager Charged in Emissions Scandal

U.S. authorities accused Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen who worked as head of thermodynamics for Audi's diesel engine development, of helping implement software designed to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of vehicles.

Mondelez Says Cyberattack Cost it Business

Mondelez International's sales in the most recent quarter took a hit from a cyberattack that wreaked havoc across Europe and the U.S. last week, the company said.

Samsung Electronics Expects Highest Operating Profit in Company History

The world's largest smartphone maker expects second-quarter operating profit of about $12.1 billion, a 72% increase from the same period a year earlier.

The World's Most Profitable Tech Company? Not Apple

The South Korean tech giant has surpassed Apple in profitability, but needs its U.S. peer's fortunes to stay healthy.

Buffett's Berkshire Signs Deal to Buy Electric-Grid Giant

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy one of the country's biggest power-transmission companies, which would cement electricity as one of the conglomerate's largest businesses.

Campbell Expands Organic Business With Pacific Foods Purchase

The company plans to buy the organic-soup maker for $700 million, the food stalwart's latest effort to meet demand for fresher, more natural foods.

Univision Says It Will Fight Defamation Suit Over Deadspin Story

Univision Communications Inc. said it will fight a new defamation lawsuit, guided by Hulk Hogan's lawyer, over a Deadspin story the company acquired last year when it purchased Gawker Media's blogs in a bankruptcy auction.

Cirque du Soleil Buys Blue Man Group

Cirque du Soleil has acquired the experimental-theater company Blue Man Group, as the Montreal-based organization continues to expand its range of entertainment offerings beyond highflying aerial stunts.

Qualcomm Steps Up Fight Against Apple

Qualcomm plans to file a complaint with federal trade authorities seeking to halt imports of certain iPhones and iPads, ratcheting up a protracted dispute with Apple by going after the tech giant's most profitable business.

