LightwaveRF Shares Rise on Apple Certification

Shares of LightwaveRF PLC (LWRF.LN) rose early Friday, after the smart home solutions provider said its Lightwave Link Plus product has been certified under Apple's licensing scheme as a "Works with Apple HomeKit" product.

At 0717 GMT, shares of the company were trading 15% higher at 27 pence each.

"A fully integrated Apple chip allows Lightwave Link Plus to work directly with Apple HomeKit without reliance on third party technologies and interfaces," said LightwaveRF Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pearson.

July 07, 2017 03:36 ET (07:36 GMT)