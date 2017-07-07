Health Care Shares Higher On Affordable Care Act Bets - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the Affordable Care Act would survive the latest legislative push to repeal it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would work to "shore up" health-insurance exchanges if the repeal effort failed, a hint that he is preparing for such a contingency. Eli Lilly said the U.K. Supreme Court ruled a product made by rival Actavis directly infringed on Lilly's patents for cancer-treatment drug Alimta in several European countries.
rob.curran@dowjones.com
July 07, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)