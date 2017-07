France's current account deficit narrowed in May as the goods deficit decreased sharply, data from the Bank of France showed Friday.

The eurozone's second-largest economy recorded a 2.3 billion euro ($2.6 billion) current account deficit in May from EUR2.6 billion in April.

July 07, 2017 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)